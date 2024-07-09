Skip to content
Ukraine War Economy Tracker, Center for Economic Strategy
Monthly chart: Consumer confidence in Ukraine falls due to power outages, mobilization

by Maksym Samoiliuk July 9, 2024 6:23 PM 2 min read
This photograph shows a recruiting placard of Ukraine's Military Forces during a partial electricity blackout in the center of Kyiv on June 22, 2024. (Sergei Supinsky/ AFP via Getty Images)
The following is a chart based off of data originally published in the Kyiv-based Center of Economic Strategy's "Ukraine War Economy Tracker." The Kyiv Independent is republishing it with permission.

Consumer confidence falls due to power outages and increased mobilization

Consumer confidence index
Current situation index
Economic expectations index

Source: Info Sapiens, Сenter for Economic Strategy • Consumer confidence indices. 0 - min, 200 - max, 100 - neutral opinions

Until 2022, Ukrainians' consumer sentiment was closely linked to their financial situation: when the economic situation deteriorated, consumer sentiment was depressed.

The outbreak of the full-scale invasion caused a paradoxical surge in optimism: while the financial situation of Ukrainians deteriorated significantly, the belief in a better future "after the victory" caused economic expectations to skyrocket.

Economic expectations remained quite high throughout 2022 and half of 2023. Even the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in the winter of 2022, when Ukrainians became intimately familiar with the concept of massive emergency power outages, did not shake Ukrainians' confidence in a better future.

All this time, the financial situation of Ukrainians was gradually improving along with the economic recovery after the fall at the beginning of the invasion. The trends changed in the summer of 2023: the failed counteroffensive led to a deterioration in economic expectations, and in the fall of 2023 they were negative again.

It seems that the period of unjustified optimism is coming to an end: the gap between the assessment of the current situation and economic expectations is narrowing.

In June 2024, both indices fell sharply — likely due to persistent electricity shortages and increased mobilization — and consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest level since the war.

Maksym is an economist at the Kyiv-based Center for Economic Strategy, where he has been working since 2021 researching issues of macro-sustainability, and monetary and fiscal policy. Maksym holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, where he is currently completing a Master’s degree in Economics with a concentration in innovation strategies development.Read more
