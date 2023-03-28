Commercial Writer (freelance) for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a commercial writer position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Generate ideas for native articles based on client’s brief;

Communicate with clients and partners, presenting ideas for native articles;

Create engaging native content for client campaigns;

Suggesting, finding, and interviewing heroes for commercial stories;

Going on reporting trips in Ukraine and abroad if necessary;

Research, write and publish content that will promote products and services of the client;

Requirements:

English language proficiency (C1 or native speaker);

Command of Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Journalistic experience would be considered an advantage;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism and understanding of the importance of commercial revenues for media sustainability;

Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

Market level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

Working on a freelance basis (per story basis);

Consistent mentoring and multiple opportunities for professional development.

Note: This is a project-based position, hybrid or remote work is possible for this position upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.