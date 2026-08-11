Business Development Manager, Commercial Partnerships
The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's leading English-language publication, is looking for a Business Development Manager to join our Commercial Partnerships team. In this role, you'll be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building long-term relationships with international clients, and growing strategic commercial partnerships that support independent journalism.
What you'll do
- Identify and develop new B2B business opportunities in international markets.
- Conduct outbound sales through cold outreach via email, LinkedIn, calls, and networking.
- Build relationships with international brands, agencies, NGOs, and organizations.
- Present The Kyiv Independent's advertising, branded content, sponsorship, event, and partnership opportunities.
- Lead the entire sales cycle, from prospecting and qualification to negotiation and closing.
- Prepare commercial proposals, presentations, and business correspondence in English.
- Coordinate commercial projects from initial discussions through successful delivery, working closely with internal teams.
- Prepare, negotiate, review, and coordinate commercial agreements and other contractual documentation.
- Own client relationships beyond the initial sale, serving as the primary point of contact throughout the partnership.
- Proactively identify opportunities for renewals, upselling, and cross-selling to generate repeat business and long-term partnerships.
- Maintain an organized sales pipeline and consistently achieve commercial targets using CRM tools.
What we're looking for
- 2+ years of experience in B2B business development or sales.
- Proven experience selling marketing services, media advertising, digital advertising, or IT services through outbound (cold) sales.
- Experience working with international clients.
- Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
- Excellent presentation, negotiation, and business communication skills.
- Experience managing commercial projects and coordinating multiple stakeholders.
- Experience negotiating and managing commercial contracts.
- Strong relationship-building skills with a customer-focused mindset.
- Demonstrated ability to develop long-term client relationships that lead to repeat business.
- Highly organized, proactive, and results-oriented.
- Ability to manage multiple opportunities simultaneously.
- Willingness to work a flexible schedule when needed to accommodate clients in North American time zones.
Nice to have
- Existing network of international marketing agencies or brand contacts.
- Experience selling to clients in the US, UK, or Europe.
- Experience with HubSpot, Notion, Pipedrive, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, or similar sales tools.
- Interest in journalism, media, and current affairs.
What we offer
- An opportunity to work for one of the world's leading independent media organizations covering Ukraine.
- The chance to build partnerships with global brands and organizations.
- Competitive compensation with performance-based incentives.
- Flexible work arrangements.
- Professional growth in a fast-growing, mission-driven organization.
- A collaborative, ambitious team committed to supporting independent journalism.
- Location: Kyiv (hybrid) / Remote within Ukraine