Business Development Manager, Commercial Partnerships

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's leading English-language publication, is looking for a Business Development Manager to join our Commercial Partnerships team. In this role, you'll be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building long-term relationships with international clients, and growing strategic commercial partnerships that support independent journalism.



What you'll do

Identify and develop new B2B business opportunities in international markets.

Conduct outbound sales through cold outreach via email, LinkedIn, calls, and networking.

Build relationships with international brands, agencies, NGOs, and organizations.

Present The Kyiv Independent's advertising, branded content, sponsorship, event, and partnership opportunities.

Lead the entire sales cycle, from prospecting and qualification to negotiation and closing.

Prepare commercial proposals, presentations, and business correspondence in English.

Coordinate commercial projects from initial discussions through successful delivery, working closely with internal teams.

Prepare, negotiate, review, and coordinate commercial agreements and other contractual documentation.

Own client relationships beyond the initial sale, serving as the primary point of contact throughout the partnership.

Proactively identify opportunities for renewals, upselling, and cross-selling to generate repeat business and long-term partnerships.

Maintain an organized sales pipeline and consistently achieve commercial targets using CRM tools.

What we're looking for

2+ years of experience in B2B business development or sales.

Proven experience selling marketing services, media advertising, digital advertising, or IT services through outbound (cold) sales.

Experience working with international clients.

Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.

Excellent presentation, negotiation, and business communication skills.

Experience managing commercial projects and coordinating multiple stakeholders.

Experience negotiating and managing commercial contracts.

Strong relationship-building skills with a customer-focused mindset.

Demonstrated ability to develop long-term client relationships that lead to repeat business.

Highly organized, proactive, and results-oriented.

Ability to manage multiple opportunities simultaneously.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule when needed to accommodate clients in North American time zones.

Nice to have

Existing network of international marketing agencies or brand contacts.

Experience selling to clients in the US, UK, or Europe.

Experience with HubSpot, Notion, Pipedrive, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, or similar sales tools.

Interest in journalism, media, and current affairs.

What we offer