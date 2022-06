Toma Istomina is the deputy chief editor of the Kyiv Independent. She joined the Kyiv Post in 2017, working first as a staff writer, later taking the role of Lifestyle Editor and Features Editor. During Olga Rudenko’s Chicago Booth fellowship, she was the acting Deputy Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post. Toma holds a master’s in international broadcasting from Taras Shevchenko University.

Contact email: isttoma@gmail.com