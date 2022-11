Olha Yevstihnieieva

Olha Yevstihnieieva is a Communications Specialist with Razom We Stand, a Ukrainian grassroots movement calling for a total and permanent embargo on Russian fossil fuels and an immediate end to all investment into Russian oil and gas companies. She has worked with the World Bank, Ukraine's Cabinet Ministry, and as a strategic communications advisor to Ukraine's regional coordinator in the UN. Yevstihnieieva also coordinated the first Climate Ambition Accelerator in Ukraine under UN Global Compact.