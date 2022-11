Oleh Savytskyi

Oleh Savyskyi is the Campaigns Manager at Razom We Stand, a Ukrainian grassroots movement calling for a total and permanent embargo on Russian fossil fuels and an immediate end to all investment into Russian oil and gas companies. He is a climate and energy policy expert with knowledge spanning from technical aspects to legal and regulatory issues. Savyskyi has 10 years of experience in the field, having transitioned from youth climate activism to consulting for Ukraine's Environment Ministry and to working as a Fellow with the Michael Succow Nature Conservation Fund. He has participated in COP21 in 2015 and COP26 in 2021.