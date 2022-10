Nataliya Bugayova is a non-resident Russia Fellow at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). She is the author of "How We Got Here with Russia: The Kremlin's Worldview" and "Putin's Offset: The Kremlin's Geopolitical Adaptations Since 2014." Bugayova currently serves as the Director of Strategic Insight at technology company Vertical Knowledge. She was previously the CEO of the Kyiv Post.

