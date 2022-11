Melinda Haring

Melinda Haring is the deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center. She was previously the editor of the Atlantic Council’s UkraineAlert blog. Haring is the author of the report. Haring has worked for Eurasia Foundation, Freedom House, and the National Democratic Institute, where she managed democracy assistance programs in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Russia. Haring is the vice-chair of the board of East Europe Foundation in Kyiv, Ukraine, a member of the supervisory board of Right to Protection in Kyiv, Ukraine, and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. She is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.