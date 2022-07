Gyunduz Mamedov (Twitter: @MamedovGyunduz) is a Ukrainian expert on international and Ukrainian national criminal law, PhD of law. Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine in 2019-2021. The founder of the specialized direction for the investigation of international crimes within the Prosecutor‘s Office of Ukraine. During full-scale Russian aggression, he became one of the initiators and co-founders of the NGOs coalition on documenting war crimes Ukraine 5AM (@Ukraine5am). He is the author and lobbyist of the hybrid justice mechanism model (national jurisdiction with international professionals) for Ukraine.

