Anton Shekhovtsov

Anton Shekhovtsov is a political scientist. An external lecturer in political science at the University of Vienna (Austria), he is an expert at the European Platform for Democratic Elections (Germany), and General Editor of the "Explorations of the Far Right" book series at ibidem-Verlag (Germany). His main area of expertise is the European far right, relations between Russia and radical right-wing parties in the West, and illiberal tendencies in central and eastern Europe. His book, "Russia and the Western Far Right: Tango Noir" was published by Routledge in 2017.