Andrii Borovyk

Executive Director of Transparency International Ukraine

Andrii Borovyk is an expert with more than 5 years of experience in anti-corruption advocacy, business consulting, investment analysis, and business processes in the public sector. He was a member of the Public Council at NABU (2018), a member of the re-certification commission at the Prosecutor General’s Office (2019), and a member of the commission for the selection of anti-corruption prosecutors (2020). Andrii is a member of the Board of the RISE Coalition and NAKO, the Ethics Committee of the Ukrainian Network for Integrity and Compliance (UNIC), and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). Previously, he served as Chief Administrative Officer in the Office of the Prosecutor General’s Reform and Quality Assurance Division with the Georgia Reform Team and as an investment analyst.