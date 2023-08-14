Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Acting head of Ukrainian embassy in Armenia dies

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2023 3:15 PM 1 min read
Oleksandr Senchenko, acting head of the Ukrainian embassy in Armenia with Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan on Aug. 4, 2023. (Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The temporary head of Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Armenia, Oleksandr Senchenko, drowned on the evening of Aug. 13 in Lake Sevan, the largest lake in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the reports about the charge d'affaires and expressed condolences to his relatives and friends. The ministry said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of the "experienced and highly qualified diplomat."

Senchenko worked for the ministry since 2003 and had been posted to Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Russia and Azerbaijan.

Local media reported that though rescuers were able to retrieve the diplomat from the area of water where he disappeared while swimming, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Ukraine established its embassy in Armenia in 1996.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
