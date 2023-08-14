Acting head of Ukrainian embassy in Armenia dies

This audio is created with AI assistance

The temporary head of Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Armenia, Oleksandr Senchenko, drowned on the evening of Aug. 13 in Lake Sevan, the largest lake in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the reports about the charge d'affaires and expressed condolences to his relatives and friends. The ministry said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of the "experienced and highly qualified diplomat."

Senchenko worked for the ministry since 2003 and had been posted to Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Russia and Azerbaijan.

Local media reported that though rescuers were able to retrieve the diplomat from the area of water where he disappeared while swimming, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Ukraine established its embassy in Armenia in 1996.