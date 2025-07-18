KI short logo
Featured Videos

Zelensky doesn't see corruption as a problem, prosecuted activist says

In an exclusive interview, Ukrainian anti-corruption activist Vitaliy Shabunin speaks out on what he says is a politically motivated criminal case against him, as well as corruption and the democratic backsliding in Ukraine.
Latvian prime minister on Trump's NATO deal and new Russia sanctions

US aid swings and mysterious deaths in Russia | Ukraine This Week

How Ukrainian teens are training for war

What Russian bombardment feels like in Kyiv

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Video

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks