Featured Videos
Zelensky doesn't see corruption as a problem, prosecuted activist says
In an exclusive interview, Ukrainian anti-corruption activist Vitaliy Shabunin speaks out on what he says is a politically motivated criminal case against him, as well as corruption and the democratic backsliding in Ukraine.
Latvian prime minister on Trump's NATO deal and new Russia sanctions
US aid swings and mysterious deaths in Russia | Ukraine This Week
How Ukrainian teens are training for war
What Russian bombardment feels like in Kyiv
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.