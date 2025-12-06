KI short logo

Why Ukraine rejects Russia's 600,000 army cap demand

Russia failed to break Ukraine’s army on the battlefield, and now it’s trying to do it through a peace plan that would cap Ukraine’s forces at 600,000. Some argue that Ukraine would shrink its army — currently estimated at about 800,000 — after the war anyway.
US Senate opposes Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine, says Sen. Welch

Leaked calls expose US-Russia peace deal | Ukraine This Week

How Ukrainian helicopter pilots hunt down Russian drones

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Trump's new push for peace deal – what's different this time | Ukraine This Week
Trump's new push for peace deal – what's different this time | Ukraine This Week

