Featured Videos
Why Ukraine rejects Russia's 600,000 army cap demand
Russia failed to break Ukraine’s army on the battlefield, and now it’s trying to do it through a peace plan that would cap Ukraine’s forces at 600,000. Some argue that Ukraine would shrink its army — currently estimated at about 800,000 — after the war anyway.
Why Ukraine rejects Russia's 600,000 army cap demand
US Senate opposes Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine, says Sen. Welch
Leaked calls expose US-Russia peace deal | Ukraine This Week
How Ukrainian helicopter pilots hunt down Russian drones
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.