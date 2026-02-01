Featured Videos
Where martial law meets the energy crisis | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur explains how martial law shapes daily life in Ukraine amid the country's harshest winter since the full-scale invasion.
Why China is quietly buying Russian weapons, explained
Why Colombian volunteers are joining war in Ukraine
Extreme winter grips Ukraine's front lines | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.