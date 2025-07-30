Featured Videos
West not ready for modern war, Ukrainian drone commander says
Deputy commander of one of the flagship units of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces specializing in the use of FPV (first-person view) drones discusses the current state of drone warfare in Ukraine
Mass protests after Zelensky's debacle | Ukraine This Week
Russia sanctions work — just not how you think
Ukrainian lawmaker's warning amid Zelensky’s anti-corruption crackdown
Trump’s Russia ultimatum and controversial investigation | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.