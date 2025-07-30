KI short logo
Featured Videos

West not ready for modern war, Ukrainian drone commander says

Deputy commander of one of the flagship units of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces specializing in the use of FPV (first-person view) drones discusses the current state of drone warfare in Ukraine
Mass protests after Zelensky's debacle | Ukraine This Week

Russia sanctions work — just not how you think

Ukrainian lawmaker's warning amid Zelensky’s anti-corruption crackdown

Trump’s Russia ultimatum and controversial investigation | Ukraine This Week

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

