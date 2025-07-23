KI short logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us

Featured Videos

Ukrainian lawmaker's warning amid Zelensky’s anti-corruption crackdown

  • Avatar
Member of Zelensky’s Servant of the People faction, Anastasia Radina, discusses signing of controversial bill impacting Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions.
Trump’s Russia ultimatum and controversial investigation | Ukraine This Week

Trump’s Russia ultimatum and controversial investigation | Ukraine This Week

24 hours inside Pokrovsk as Russia closes in on key Ukrainian city

24 hours inside Pokrovsk as Russia closes in on key Ukrainian city

Zelensky doesn't see corruption as a problem, prosecuted activist says

Zelensky doesn't see corruption as a problem, prosecuted activist says

Latvian prime minister on Trump's NATO deal and new Russia sanctions

Latvian prime minister on Trump's NATO deal and new Russia sanctions

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Video

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

  • Avatar

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks