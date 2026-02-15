Featured Videos
Ukraine and Russia in the Epstein files | Ukraine This Week
- V
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur examines how Ukraine appears in recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. The files reference flight arrangements for models linked to Kyiv agencies, a failed real estate deal in Lviv, and brief mentions of Ukraine’s 2019 presidential election.
Ukraine and Russia in the Epstein files | Ukraine This Week
From Stalin to Putin – Russia’s history of torture | Documentary
Why Ukraine refuses to abandon Pokrovsk, explained
Starlink’s dangerous power | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.