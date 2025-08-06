Featured Videos
Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says
As Trump’s deadline for additional sanctions on Russia looms, Robert Person, a professor of international relations specializing in Russian and post-Soviet politics, discusses why Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to end the war against Ukraine in response to the threat — and what might actually motivate him to stop the aggression.
Trump runs out of patience with Russia | Ukraine This Week
Inside the Battle of Kostiantynivka under drone-infested sky
West not ready for modern war, Ukrainian drone commander says
Mass protests after Zelensky's debacle | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.