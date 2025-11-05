Featured Videos
Trump’s Russia sanctions explained by leading economist
The Kyiv Independent’s Dominic Culverwell sits down with Elina Ribakova, a leading expert on the Russian economy, to unpack the latest U.S. sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil — the oil giants fuelling Moscow’s war.
Last stand for Pokrovsk | Ukraine This Week
Kharkiv Oblast governor on Russia's evolution of terror
Is Russia’s ‘flying Chornobyl’ a real threat?
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.