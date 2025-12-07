Featured Videos
Trump’s peace plan hits a wall | Ukraine This Week
- V
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on another failed round of U.S.-Russia diplomacy over a controversial peace plan, as Moscow presses ahead on the battlefield and advances in and near Pokrovsk.
Trump’s peace plan hits a wall | Ukraine This Week
Why Ukraine rejects Russia's 600,000 army cap demand
US Senate opposes Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine, says Sen. Welch
Leaked calls expose US-Russia peace deal | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.