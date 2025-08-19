KI short logo
Featured Videos

Trump-Zelensky summit was theater, not progress — Landsbergis

The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Toma Istomina, sits down with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s former foreign minister, to discuss why the White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and European leaders brought little progress in stopping Russia’s war.
Trump-Putin summit as Russia advances in Donetsk Oblast | Ukraine This Week

The Ukrainian voices left out of Trump-Putin meeting

Putin holds advantage ahead of Trump meeting, expert says

Ukrainians react to Trump's plan for talks with Putin

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine

Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

