Trump-Zelensky summit was theater, not progress — Landsbergis
The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Toma Istomina, sits down with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s former foreign minister, to discuss why the White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and European leaders brought little progress in stopping Russia’s war.
Trump-Putin summit as Russia advances in Donetsk Oblast | Ukraine This Week
The Ukrainian voices left out of Trump-Putin meeting
Putin holds advantage ahead of Trump meeting, expert says
Ukrainians react to Trump's plan for talks with Putin
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.