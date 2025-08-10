KI short logo
Featured Videos

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska, Kherson in crisis | Ukraine This Week

A high-profile meeting in Moscow between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a burgeoning humanitarian crisis in the battered Ukrainian city of Kherson and U.S President Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine.
Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?

Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says

Trump runs out of patience with Russia | Ukraine This Week

Inside the Battle of Kostiantynivka under drone-infested sky

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

