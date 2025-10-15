KI short logo

Featured Videos

Tomahawks could force Putin to end Ukraine war, expert says

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • Avatar
The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with U.S. defense expert Tom Karako to discuss how the potential provision of the Tomahawk — the U.S.’s most advanced cruise missile — to Ukraine could affect the course of Russia’s war and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s calculations.
Tomahawks could force Putin to end Ukraine war, expert says

Tomahawks could force Putin to end Ukraine war, expert says

Foreign fighters at the front of Ukraine's drone war

Foreign fighters at the front of Ukraine's drone war

Tomahawks for Ukraine and Nord Stream investigation | Ukraine This Week

Tomahawks for Ukraine and Nord Stream investigation | Ukraine This Week

Estonian defense minister on NATO’s response to Russian threats

Estonian defense minister on NATO’s response to Russian threats

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks