Featured Videos
The ground drone revolution in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent spent a day with the 20th Separate UAV Regiment, also known as K-2, which specializes in ground robots, in northern Donetsk Oblast. We also spoke with the regiment's commander, Kyrylo Veres, about how these machines could shape the next phase of warfare in Ukraine, helping to reduce the risk to soldiers amid a growing manpower shortage.
Trump-Zelensky summit was theater, not progress — Landsbergis
Trump-Putin summit as Russia advances in Donetsk Oblast | Ukraine This Week
The Ukrainian voices left out of Trump-Putin meeting
Putin holds advantage ahead of Trump meeting, expert says
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.