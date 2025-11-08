Featured Videos
One night with interceptor drone squad hunting Russian Shaheds
As winter approaches and Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system intensify, a small unit from the 3rd Army Corps spends sleepless nights hunting long-range Shahed drones on the front line in Kharkiv Oblast — before they reach Ukrainian cities.
One night with interceptor drone squad hunting Russian Shaheds
Trump’s Russia sanctions explained by leading economist
Last stand for Pokrovsk | Ukraine This Week
Kharkiv Oblast governor on Russia's evolution of terror
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.