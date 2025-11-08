KI short logo

Featured Videos

One night with interceptor drone squad hunting Russian Shaheds

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • Avatar
As winter approaches and Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system intensify, a small unit from the 3rd Army Corps spends sleepless nights hunting long-range Shahed drones on the front line in Kharkiv Oblast — before they reach Ukrainian cities.
One night with interceptor drone squad hunting Russian Shaheds

One night with interceptor drone squad hunting Russian Shaheds

Trump’s Russia sanctions explained by leading economist

Trump’s Russia sanctions explained by leading economist

Last stand for Pokrovsk | Ukraine This Week

Last stand for Pokrovsk | Ukraine This Week

Kharkiv Oblast governor on Russia's evolution of terror

Kharkiv Oblast governor on Russia's evolution of terror

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks