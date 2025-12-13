Featured Videos
One night with a Kyiv family amid Russia's mass attack
On Nov. 28, a Russian attack lasting more than 10 hours struck Ukrainian cities, with Kyiv as the main target. The Kyiv Independent’s Nick Allard and Tania Myronyshena spent the night with a Kyiv family sheltering in a parking garage with their three children.
One front-line position, two soldiers, 165 days
Trump’s peace plan hits a wall | Ukraine This Week
Why Ukraine rejects Russia's 600,000 army cap demand
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.