Featured Videos
Inside the Battle of Kostiantynivka under drone-infested sky
The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with two drone teams of the 20th Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard, known as Liubart, that are holding a sector south of Kostiantynivka.
West not ready for modern war, Ukrainian drone commander says
Mass protests after Zelensky's debacle | Ukraine This Week
Russia sanctions work — just not how you think
Ukrainian lawmaker's warning amid Zelensky’s anti-corruption crackdown
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.