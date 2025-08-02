KI short logo
Featured Videos

Inside the Battle of Kostiantynivka under drone-infested sky

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with two drone teams of the 20th Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard, known as Liubart, that are holding a sector south of Kostiantynivka.
West not ready for modern war, Ukrainian drone commander says

Mass protests after Zelensky's debacle | Ukraine This Week

Russia sanctions work — just not how you think

Ukrainian lawmaker's warning amid Zelensky’s anti-corruption crackdown

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Chornobyl: An exclusive look at the exclusion zone during war | Dare to Ukraine
  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kharkiv: The city that refuses to be broken

  • Avatar
Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

  • Avatar

