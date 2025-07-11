Featured Videos
How Ukrainian teens are training for war
Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, war has become a daily reality for thousands of Ukrainian children. Some Ukrainian military units, such as the Azov Brigade, offer boot camps for teenagers to teach them the basics of self-defense, first aid, dry firing, and other survival skills — helping them prepare for both the realities of today and the uncertainties of the future.
What Russian bombardment feels like in Kyiv
Trump to exit Ukraine peace effort, Bolton says
EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine economy minister breaks down US minerals deal
Ukraine's artillery braces for shell shortage as US halts aid
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.