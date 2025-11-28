KI short logo

How Ukrainian helicopter pilots hunt down Russian drones

As Russia bombards Ukraine with Shahed drones almost every night, the 12th Army Aviation Brigade takes to the skies in decades-old helicopters to intercept them. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post joined the pilots to understand how they fly, maneuver, and shoot down drones in darkness — and what keeps them going.
How $100 million nuclear scandal derailed Zelensky

Trump's new push for peace deal – what's different this time | Ukraine This Week

The story behind the Kyiv Independent

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Trump's new push for peace deal – what's different this time | Ukraine This Week
