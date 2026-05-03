Featured Videos
How drone warfare is changing war reporting | Ukraine This Week
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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines why war reporting is becoming more dangerous in Ukraine. As drone warfare expands across the country, journalists are increasingly exposed to risks far beyond the front line.
How drone warfare is changing war reporting | Ukraine This Week
Inside the defense of Ukraine’s Donbas fortress belt
Inside Ukraine’s biggest wartime corruption cases
Ukraine’s gun control dilemma | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.