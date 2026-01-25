KI short logo

Featured Videos

Extreme winter grips Ukraine's front lines | Ukraine This Week

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur reports on how subzero temperatures are shaping the war on Ukraine's front lines, as Russia continues assaults around Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast amid severe winter conditions.
Extreme winter grips Ukraine's front lines | Ukraine This Week

Extreme winter grips Ukraine's front lines | Ukraine This Week

Inside Trump’s chaotic Ukraine peace process

Inside Trump’s chaotic Ukraine peace process

Republican congressman slams Trump's Russia policy, Greenland threats

Republican congressman slams Trump's Russia policy, Greenland threats

Russia’s “all in” attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid | Ukraine This Week

Russia’s “all in” attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid | Ukraine This Week

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks