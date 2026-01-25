Featured Videos
Extreme winter grips Ukraine's front lines | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur reports on how subzero temperatures are shaping the war on Ukraine's front lines, as Russia continues assaults around Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast amid severe winter conditions.
Inside Trump’s chaotic Ukraine peace process
Republican congressman slams Trump's Russia policy, Greenland threats
Russia’s “all in” attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.