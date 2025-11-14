Featured Videos
Battle of Pokrovsk: How Russia broke into the city and what's next
Pokrovsk, a city that held back some of Russia’s fiercest assaults for over a year, is now on the verge of falling. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains how the battle reached this point and what Pokrovsk’s fall could mean for the wider defense of Donetsk Oblast.
Brazilian fighter on South American crime links to foreign volunteers in Ukraine
Negligence scandal in Ukrainian military | Ukraine This Week
One night with interceptor drone squad hunting Russian Shaheds
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.