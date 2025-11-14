KI short logo

Featured Videos

Battle of Pokrovsk: How Russia broke into the city and what's next

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
Pokrovsk, a city that held back some of Russia’s fiercest assaults for over a year, is now on the verge of falling. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains how the battle reached this point and what Pokrovsk’s fall could mean for the wider defense of Donetsk Oblast.
Battle of Pokrovsk: How Russia broke into the city and what's next

Battle of Pokrovsk: How Russia broke into the city and what's next

Brazilian fighter on South American crime links to foreign volunteers in Ukraine

Brazilian fighter on South American crime links to foreign volunteers in Ukraine

Negligence scandal in Ukrainian military | Ukraine This Week

Negligence scandal in Ukrainian military | Ukraine This Week

One night with interceptor drone squad hunting Russian Shaheds

One night with interceptor drone squad hunting Russian Shaheds

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks