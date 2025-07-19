Featured Videos
24 hours inside Pokrovsk as Russia closes in on key Ukrainian city
In what could be one of the last visits by journalists to Pokrovsk, the Kyiv Independent spent 24 hours in the front-line city, embedded with a drone team of Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade.
Zelensky doesn't see corruption as a problem, prosecuted activist says
Latvian prime minister on Trump's NATO deal and new Russia sanctions
US aid swings and mysterious deaths in Russia | Ukraine This Week
How Ukrainian teens are training for war
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.