US, Ukrainian, European officials discuss ending Russia's war at Miami meeting

U.S., Ukrainian and European officials met in Miami on Oct. 9 to discuss efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine ahead of winter, on the same day Washington moved to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports.

Discussions were described by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff as “constructive”, and covered preparations for winter, including protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and maintaining grain exports, as well as security guarantees and longer-term arrangements aimed at preventing future conflict. The topics of Ukraine's postwar reconstruction, economic recovery and potential accession to the European Union were also reportedly covered.

In addition to the United States, representatives from the E3 group of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, the European Commission, Ukraine and NATO took part.

Ukraine's delegation included Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov, Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umerov, presidential adviser Sergiy Kyslytsia and lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia, a negotiating team that has traveled to the U.S. and engaged in such discussions in the past.

Zelensky said on Oct. 8 that the negotiations were expected to last two days, Oct. 9–10, and that he anticipated a briefing from the delegation upon its return to Kyiv on Monday, Oct. 12.

In a post on X, Witkoff said that the talks helped identify areas for further consideration ahead of Washington's next engagement with Russia, but announced no concrete agreements. His statement did not indicate whether further meetings would take place on Oct. 10.

Ukrainian representatives had not publicly released their own account of the meeting at the time of publication.

The meeting coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that Russia would supply millions of tons of diesel to the United States and global markets following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. Treasury Department subsequently issued a temporary authorization permitting purchases of Russian diesel, drawing criticism from Kyiv and European officials over the potential financial benefit to Moscow.

The Kyiv Independent reported earlier on Oct. 9 that Russia was seeking sanctions relief as part of negotiations over a possible halt to attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Moscow also wants to link a potential energy truce to ceasefire arrangements in the Black Sea.

The discussions come as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities ahead of winter, threatening electricity and heating supplies across the country.