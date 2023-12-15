Skip to content
This Week in Ukraine Ep. 38 – Is Ukraine ready for long war?

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Francis Farrell December 15, 2023 3:54 PM 1 min read
A view from a freshly dug Ukrainian trench as Russian attacks on the city of Vuhledar continue in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on December 01, 2023. (Andre Alves/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Episode #38 is dedicated to Ukraine’s failure to prepare its defensive lines for the long war.

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Francis Farrell
