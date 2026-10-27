Russian attacks across Ukraine kill four, injure 55 over past day, as Kyiv comes under ballistic missile assault

Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least four and wounded at least 55 others over the past day, Ukrainian authorities said on Oct. 27, as Russia launched an overnight missile and drone blitz against the capital, Kyiv.

Russian attacks hit Kyiv's Southern Bridge, disrupting metro services, as well as a university campus, an administrative building, and medical centers.

At least one person was killed, and 15 people were injured in the latest Russian attack on the capital, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said. Those injured in the attack include a paramedic, a medical technician, and a 20-year-old university student.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia attacked Kyiv with an unspecified number of S-400 and Iskander ballistic missiles, launched from Bryansk Oblast, and with 280 strike drones of various types, 69 of which were jet-powered.

Two ballistic missiles and 255 Russian strike drones, including 56 jet-powered drones, were shot down by Ukrainian air defense or suppressed by electronic warfare.

There were 25 locations reported struck by Russian munitions in the capital, as well as 16 locations that were struck by falling debris from downed missiles and drones.

In Chernihiv Oblast, six people, including a 12-year-old child, were injured in a number of Russian attacks, according to regional authorities.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and 22 people were injured in a number of Russian attacks, according to regional authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured in a number of Russian attacks, according to local authorities. These included a 62-year-old nurse who was injured when a Russian "Molniya" drone struck a hospital in the city of Kherson.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured in Russian drone strikes, according to regional authorities.

In Zaporizhia Oblast, five people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, including a 17-year-old boy, according to regional authorities.