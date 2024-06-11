Photo Intern for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is offering unpaid internships.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 60 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Responsibilities:

Photographing news and feature stories;

Reporting and writing accurate captions;

Developing and pitching photo story ideas.

Requirements:

English language proficiency (B2 or higher);

Knowledge of the Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as comprehend statements delivered in video/audio form);

Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment;

Proficiency in photography equipment;

Working knowledge of Adobe Suite (Lightroom, Photoshop, Bridge);

Recent graduate or student in journalism programs, or someone from a non-conventional background like photojournalism master classes, bootcamps, etc.

Following the Ukrainian news agenda, its leading newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv.

We Offer:

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Learning opportunities.

Please submit your CV, digital portfolio (PDF), or website, including at least 10 singles and 1 feature story, and a cover letter detailing your suitability.



Note: This can be a full-time or part-time position. Hybrid or remote work formats are possible upon agreement. The exact dates and duration of the internship will be determined upon agreement.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with The Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.