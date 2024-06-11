Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Back

Photo Intern for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is offering unpaid internships.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 60 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

  • Photographing news and feature stories;
  • Reporting and writing accurate captions;
  • Developing and pitching photo story ideas.

Requirements:

  • English language proficiency (B2 or higher);
  • Knowledge of the Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as comprehend statements delivered in video/audio form);
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment;
  • Proficiency in photography equipment;
  • Working knowledge of Adobe Suite (Lightroom, Photoshop, Bridge);
  • Recent graduate or student in journalism programs, or someone from a non-conventional background like photojournalism master classes, bootcamps, etc.
  • Following the Ukrainian news agenda, its leading newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;
  • Devotion to the values of independent journalism;
  • Being based in Kyiv.

We Offer:

  • Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;
  • Busy but flexible work schedule;
  • Learning opportunities.

Please submit your CV, digital portfolio (PDF), or website, including at least 10 singles and 1 feature story, and a cover letter detailing your suitability.

Note: This can be a full-time or part-time position. Hybrid or remote work formats are possible upon agreement. The exact dates and duration of the internship will be determined upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with The Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.

Click to apply

publish your vacancy

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.