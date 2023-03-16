The Kyiv Independent: Opinion. Alexander Query on why Europe romanticizes Russia (VIDEO)
March 14, 2023 9:29 pm
The Kyiv Independent: Opinion is a series of videos where our journalists share their thoughts on various political, social, and other issues.
In this video, our reporter Alexander Query, a native of France, contemplates why many in his home country, and in Europe in general, romanticize Russia.
