Thursday, March 16, 2023
Opinion

The Kyiv Independent: Opinion. Alexander Query on why Europe romanticizes Russia (VIDEO)

by Alexander Query and Olena Makarenko and Liza PirozhkovaMarch 14, 2023 9:29 pm
The Kyiv Independent: Opinion is a series of videos where our journalists share their thoughts on various political, social, and other issues. 
In this video, our reporter Alexander Query, a native of France, contemplates why many in his home country, and in Europe in general, romanticize Russia. 

Tags: France
