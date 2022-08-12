Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said on Aug. 11 that the region had been shelled with artillery and mortars. There were no casualties reported among residents. The attacks have burned wheat fields and damaged two residential buildings in the oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
