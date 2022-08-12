Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 10 times
August 12, 2022 4:51 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said on Aug. 11 that the region had been shelled with artillery and mortars. There were no casualties reported among residents. The attacks have burned wheat fields and damaged two residential buildings in the oblast.
