News Editor for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a news editor position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Writing quick news updates and news stories in English for the website;

Converting them into updates for social media channels;

Working in shifts to keep the website’s news feed up to date.

Requirements:

English language proficiency (C1 or native speaker);

Closely following the Ukrainian news agenda, its main newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;

Command of Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Journalistic experience would be considered an advantage;

Ability to focus fully on work during your shifts;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

Market-level pay;

Work in scheduled shifts;

A young and highly motivated team;

Mentoring and possibilities for professional development.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.