Thursday, January 12, 2023
National

In Chornobaivka, children face one obstacle after another to go to school (VIDEO)

by Olena MakarenkoJanuary 12, 2023 10:02 pm
Tens of thousands of children across Ukraine have been deprived of an education due to Russia’s full-scale invasion. In the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast, children had to hide in bomb shelters, schools were closed during occupation, and now, even after liberation, power outages and Russia's attacks make studying nearly impossible.   








Video reporter

Olena Makarenko is a Kyiv-based journalist and documentary filmmaker. Since November 2015, Olena has been covering the events in Ukraine for foreign audiences. She has authored two short documentaries: “The Court” (2018) about establishing the Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine and “Life-Long City” about an activist in Kryvyi Rih.

