Investigative Stories from Ukraine: OSINT group identifies Russian military unit alleged of striking Dnipro, killing 45

OSINT group identifies Russian military unit allegedly behind missile strike on apartment block in Dnipro

Ukrainian OSINT group Molfar identified 44 servicemen of the 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment allegedly responsible for launching a missile at an apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14.

The Russian attack killed 45 people and left 79 injured. The death toll could rise as dozens of people are still missing, and the rescue mission continues.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said on Jan. 15 that only Russia’s 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment could launch the Kh-22 cruise missiles that hit the building in Dnipro.

This is the very same military unit that hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk on June 27, according to Molfar and The Guardian.

Among the servicemen, Molfar identified, are Colonel Oleg Timoshyn, the commander of the 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment, Captain Denis Gabitov, and Andrey Samoylov, an acting commander of a military unit, and a commander of a Tu-22 M3 plane crew – the type of plane used to launch Kh-22 missiles.

Find the full list of the servicemen of the Russian military unit suspected of being behind the attack in Dnipro, as identified by Molfar.

RFE/RL: Ukrainian judge’s affection for Russia-occupied Crimea

A Ukrainian judge Yaroslav Vasylenko has visited Crimea 25 times since Russia occupied the peninsula in 2014, according to a report by Schemes, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) investigative project.

Vasylenko used to enter Crimea from Ukraine, through the Armyansk crossing checkpoint, according to data from the Russian border service that journalists obtained.

Journalists found a 2014 picture of Vasylenko posing at Karantynna Bay in Sevastopol, the base of Russia’s 41st Black Sea Fleet missile boats brigade, which is now participating in the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Moreover, Vasylenko's wife Olena (Elena) illegally bought an apartment in occupied Sevastopol in 2020, according to the Russian real estate registry. Buying and selling property in Crimea within Russian law is viewed as a recognition of Russia’s right to the peninsula.

Vasylenko's wife and daughter hold Russian citizenship, according to the documents seen by RFE/RL. The two own apartments in Sevastopol and Moscow, which Vasylenko didn’t include in his online asset declaration, which is illegal.

Vasylenko is a judge at the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal in Kyiv.

Find the full story in Ukrainian here.

Russian media: Sberbank CEO supports Putin but funnels millions of dollars abroad

Herman Gref, head of Sberbank, Russia’s largest state-owned financial institution, allegedly moved millions of dollars abroad, hiding them offshore, independent Russian investigative media Proekt revealed.

Gref’s family allegedly owns a Luxembourg investment fund Altera Capital through offshore firms, according to previously unpublished documents of the Pandora Papers leak reviewed by Proekt.

Altera Capital is worth $500 million and, also through a chain of offshore entities, owns stakes in the Russian automotive conglomerate GAZ Group, software company Group IB, and Danilovsky Market in Moscow, among other assets.