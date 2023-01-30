One day of a Kyiv family struggling with power outages (VIDEO)
January 30, 2023 2:12 pm
Russia’s repeated large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have caused a major energy crisis across the country. Ukrainians have had to adapt to living without electricity, water, and heating. This poses a major challenge for Ukrainians, especially families with children and the elderly. The Kyiv Independent spent a day with a family in Kyiv that is currently experiencing the hardships of living amid power outages.
