Monday, January 30, 2023
One day of a Kyiv family struggling with power outages (VIDEO)

by Olena MakarenkoJanuary 30, 2023 2:12 pm
Russia’s repeated large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have caused a major energy crisis across the country. Ukrainians have had to adapt to living without electricity, water, and heating. This poses a major challenge for Ukrainians, especially families with children and the elderly. The Kyiv Independent spent a day with a family in Kyiv that is currently experiencing the hardships of living amid power outages. 






Olena Makarenko is a Kyiv-based journalist and documentary filmmaker. Since November 2015, Olena has been covering the events in Ukraine for foreign audiences. She has authored two short documentaries: “The Court” (2018) about establishing the Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine and “Life-Long City” about an activist in Kryvyi Rih.

