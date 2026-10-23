General Staff: Russia has lost 1,574,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,574,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Oct. 23.

The number includes 1,830 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,439 tanks, 25,597 armored combat vehicles, 166,088 vehicles and fuel tanks, 51,501 artillery systems, 2,230 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,720 air defense systems, 449 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,003 unmanned ground vehicles, 35 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose the figure, President Volodymyr Zelensky toldFrance TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to significant numbers who are missing in action.

The intensity of Russian drone attacks and the fighting has made it extremely difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.