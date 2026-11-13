0of 5,000

Help us find 5,000 new members. Bring one friend.

Share your personal link and make us stronger in 2027.

0 found so far

Goal 5,000

KI logo
Europe

France seizes Ukrainian oligarch Zhevago's $40 million Paris mansion in embezzlement investigation

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
France seizes Ukrainian oligarch Zhevago's $40 million Paris mansion in embezzlement investigation
Ukrainian businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago arrives for his extradition hearing before the investigating chamber of the Court of Appeal of Chambery, central-eastern France, on March 16, 2023.(Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)

French authorities have seized a Paris mansion worth $40 million belonging to Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker Kostyantyn Zhevago at the request of Ukrainian prosecutors, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Nov. 13.

The property was seized on Nov. 9 as part of an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of $113 million from Ukraine's now-defunct Finance and Credit Bank, which Zhevago previously controlled.

According to investigators, Zhevago, who controlled more than 90% of the bank's share capital, allegedly conspired with other senior bank officials to embezzle the funds, which were subsequently laundered through offshore structures and companies under his control.

The seizure followed a request for international legal assistance submitted by Ukrainian prosecutors on Sept. 17. Ukrainian authorities received confirmation of the seizure from their French counterparts on Nov. 10.

"This is another important piece of evidence that assets abroad are not beyond the reach of Ukrainian justice. We continue working toward this goal together with our international partners," acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky said.

Zhevago, a major shareholder in iron ore producer Ferrexpo, has faced several criminal investigations in Ukraine. He was sanctioned by Ukrainian authorities in February 2025.

The businessman was detained in France in December 2022 at Ukraine's request but was later released on bail. French courts have repeatedly rejected requests for his extradition, most recently in October 2025, citing concerns over his right to a fair trial in Ukraine.

Zhevago has denied wrongdoing.

read also

Prosecutor’s office receives order to probe top Zelensky ally but no investigation opened so far
UkraineFranceKostyantyn Zhevago
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, November 13
 (Updated:  )
Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, injures 50, including 8 children.

Local authorities later on Nov. 13 reported that a rescue worker from the Cobra emergency service was killed when a concrete slab fell on him while he was clearing debris from a building damaged in the Russian attack.

 (Updated:  )
Top security official released on $1.4 million bail in major corruption case.

Duka is a suspect in a sweeping investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into scam call centers. The probe led to the ouster of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who fled Ukraine in September, and implicated senior officials in his office.

Show More

Europe: Latest News

Editors' Picks