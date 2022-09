Myroslava Barchuk is a Ukrainian journalist and TV presenter. From 2005 to 2012 she worked as an editor and presenter on TV Channel 5. She also worked for the TV channel TVi as editor and host of the Homo Sapiens Show. Since 2016 she had been working as a presenter of the Evening with Myroslava Barchuk show on the TV channel Espresso. She also had been working as a host of the Countdown program at UA:First TV channel. In 2021, she worked as a host of the program Space on Hromadske TV. She is currently the presenter of the Ukrainian PEN online project "Own Names." In 2021, she was awarded the annual Georgiy Gongadze Prize.

