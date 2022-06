Lucy Minicozzi-Wheeland is a master’s student in Regional Studies: Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia at Harvard. She also works at the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, where she initiated an oral history project called Voices from Ukraine, which preserves the personal stories of Ukrainians during Putin’s full-scale invasion. Lucy lived in Odesa, Ukraine as a Fulbright Student Researcher from 2019-2020 and she specializes in Ukrainian studies.

