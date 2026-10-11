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At least seven injured in Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk

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by Chris Powers
At least seven injured in Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk
An apartment block in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, bombed by Russia on Oct. 11, 2026. (Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh / Facebook)

A Russian air attack on a residential area of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 11 has caused at least seven casualties.

Russia attacked the city at around 10:00 Kyiv time, dropping three FAB-250 bombs on a residential area, Sloviansk's Mayor, Vadym Lyakh, wrote on Facebook.

Shortly after, President Volodymyr Zelensky said "the Russians struck a five-storey block of flats in Sloviansk – the entrance hall there has been completely destroyed, and there may be people trapped under the rubble," in a Telegram post.

"This is happening constantly," Zelensky said.

"In total, this week alone, the Russians have launched around 1,450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles of various types and over 1,640 attack drones, around 60% of which are jet-powered," he added.

Lyakh said that seven people are known to have been injured, three of which have been hospitalized.

And another person was wounded by shelling in a separate residential area, Lyakh said.

"Take care of yourselves. Let’s stay strong. We’re in this together!" Lyakh wrote.

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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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