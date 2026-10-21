The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s leading English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists committed to editorial independence. Today, our team brings together more than 90 people, primarily based in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s voice to the world, we provide international audiences with an independent and trusted window into the country’s reality, bringing important Ukrainian reporting, perspectives, and developments to a global audience.

We are looking for a proactive, highly organized, and reliable Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief to provide day-to-day administrative and organizational support to the Editor-in-Chief while also helping coordinate the newsroom’s operations.

This is a hands-on role for someone who is comfortable managing multiple priorities, communicating with a wide range of people, and taking ownership of tasks from request to completion. We are looking for someone who can anticipate needs, follow up proactively, and find practical solutions in a fast-paced newsroom environment.

This is a full-time, Kyiv-based position with regular in-office work required.

Responsibilities

Provide day-to-day administrative and organizational support to the Editor-in-Chief, including calendar management, scheduling, meeting coordination, and follow-ups.

Handle inquiries received via email and other communication channels.

Keep track of priorities, deadlines, meetings, requests, and follow-up actions.

Plan and coordinate travel logistics, including for conferences and events in Ukraine and abroad.

Support work by maintaining databases and various internal trackers.

Do background research and compile reference material for meetings, projects, etc.

Requirements

At least 1 year of professional experience as an assistant, administrative, coordination, operations, or similar role.

Strong proficiency in English and Ukrainian, with excellent written and verbal communication skills in both languages.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines.

Absolute discretion with confidential editorial and organizational information.

A proactive approach and the ability to anticipate needs, identify issues, and find practical solutions.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and switch between tasks and priorities when needed.

Persistence and confidence in following up with people and institutions when necessary.

Basic research skills and the ability to quickly find and verify information.

Willingness to occasionally respond to time-sensitive newsroom requests outside standard working hours when necessary.

Experience with organizational tools such as Notion, spreadsheets, calendars, etc.

Alignment with The Kyiv Independent’s values and commitment to editorial independence.

The position requires high accuracy and reliability. Applications with typos in the cover letter or CV will not be considered.

What we offer

Competitive compensation.

An international, highly motivated, and mission-driven team.

Mental health support and medical insurance for employees based in Ukraine.

A convenient office in the heart of Kyiv.

Thank you for your interest in joining The Kyiv Independent and for taking the time to apply. Please submit your CV and a short cover letter explaining why you are interested in this role and how your previous experience would help you succeed in it.

If your application matches our current needs, a member of our hiring team will contact you to schedule an interview. We truly appreciate every application. However, due to the high volume of applications we receive, we may not be able to contact every applicant individually.